FBI investigating after intruder shot at Shaw Air Force Base

Shaw Air Force Base. (Source: WIS)
Shaw Air Force Base. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base.

Investigators say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured a man who gained access to the base with a prohibited weapon.

The suspect currently remains in a Columbia-area hospital with injuries. Officials say he is expected to recover and has no other injuries besides the gunshot wound.

Officials say there is no indication the incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public.

The incident is being investigated by both the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations and remains open at this time.

