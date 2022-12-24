Dominion Energy asks customers to reduce energy consumption

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Electricity provider Dominion Energy is asking customers to conserve energy due to the high demand on the electric system.

The company says to protect the electrical system so it can continue to meet the needs of customers, customers should reduce the amount of energy they use.

“We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our customers are running their heating units extra hard trying to keep warm,” said Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam.

Some ways to reduce energy use:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn off non-essential internal and external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

“Our top priority is keeping every one of our customers safe and warm while our team works hard to manage this situation. We are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity. We thank you in advance for your patience as you enjoy time with loved ones during this special holiday season.”

