Columbia Police respond to shooting outside of Olive Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Harbison.

According to officers, a male victim was found with an injury to his arm. A tourniquet was applied to his arm before EMS arrived on the scene.

Officers said no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Isolated shooting incident in the parking lot of the Olive Garden in Harbison shortly after 6 PM. The male victim was injured in the arm. Tourniquet applied before EMS arrived. No arrest yet however #ColumbiaPDSC officers have valuable info on the incident. pic.twitter.com/q8SI8ckY0I — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 23, 2022

