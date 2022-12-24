SkyView
Columbia Police respond to shooting outside of Olive Garden

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Harbison.(FOX5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Harbison.

According to officers, a male victim was found with an injury to his arm. A tourniquet was applied to his arm before EMS arrived on the scene.

Officers said no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

