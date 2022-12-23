SkyView
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power.

Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning.

The outages come as the Midlands see high wind gusts and a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday night. Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet heading into Saturday, becoming dangerously cold.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

