Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power.

Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning.

The outages come as the Midlands see high wind gusts and a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday night. Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet heading into Saturday, becoming dangerously cold.

