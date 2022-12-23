SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers signs to play at South Carolina

South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers commits to South Carolina(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina football got a big present just in time right before Christmas.

South Florence High School standout LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he signed his national letter of intent with the Gamecocks, a day after the start of the early signing period.

A Shrine Bowl selection and a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award, Sellers was a highly-touted recruit who also had offers from other Power Five schools. He previously committed to play at Syracuse.

Sellers helped lead South Florence to the Class 4A state championship and an unbeaten season in 2022.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer welcomed Sellers to the team in a tweet shortly after the announcement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was deployed to the home of Naomi Halter Thursday.
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
I-20 East near exit 68 is blocked by flooding.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding on I-20 blocks all lanes Thursday morning
Montavis Barnes (Left) Earl Valentine (Right)
Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond
Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County

Latest News

GG Jackson in game against Western Kentucky
Johnson’s 6 3s, 25 points help South Carolina beat WKU 65-58
National Signing Day: Gamecocks add new talent to team
National Signing Day: Gamecocks add new talent to team
Dutch Fork's Jarvis Green signs with Clemson
Dutch Fork's Jarvis Green signs with Clemson
Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football program built on God’s NIL