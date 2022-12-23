SkyView
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina

Sellers was committed to Syracuse since March
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers signs with the Gamecocks.
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers signs with the Gamecocks.(Julia Westerman)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse.

Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this week. He’s impressed with the class the Gamecocks signed for the Class of 2023 and the program Shane Beamer is building.

“One of their core values is compete. They told me they wanted me to not come up there expecting to start right away, but not go up there expecting to redshirt either,” Sellers said. “They want me to come up there and compete for a spot.”

South Florence won the South Carolina Class 4A state championship game earlier this month. In his senior year, Sellers passed for 4,266 yards and 67 touchdowns.

“Playing in [Class] 4A, playing in this region, they call it the SEC of high school,” Sellers said of his time with the Bruins. “I know it’s totally different at college, but it’s just another challenge. Just another step in the light.”

Sellers marks the Gamecocks’ fifth in-state signee for the Class of 2023 and will enroll at the university in January.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

