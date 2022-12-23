Soda City Live: Midlands author releases Christmas love story novel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Falling In Love for Christmas,” is an urban fiction novel, with the main character, Wynter White, and her family living in Columbia, SC.

Like many, the holidays are a little harder for Wynter, as she experienced an unexpected, life-changing loss on Christmas Eve many years ago.

This year, her family is forcing her out of her funk.

It’s been fifteen years since the tragic accident claimed her parents’ lives, and her loved ones are trying to push her into happier spirits by booking a family Christmas trip to the cabins in Asheville, NC.

Shortly after Wynter and her family arrive, they realize that the cabin has been double-booked, and the other family that shows up is a familiar one.

Wynter and her first love, Saint, are reunited due to the circumstances, but he is now an engaged man.

Read to find out if love can have a second chance, or if Wynter and Saint must part once again due to uncontrollable circumstances.

Falling in Love For Christmas will be available on Amazon Kindle on 12/23/22 . Paperback copies will be available in January.

Follow the author on Facebook @Breana Morgen, or Instagram @bee_emdoubleu to be the first to know when paperback copies are available.

She will have them on hand for readers in Columbia, and others can purchase paperback copies through Amazon, Books a Million, or Barnes and Noble.

