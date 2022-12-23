Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dangerous cold is arriving in the Midlands for the holiday weekend. Wind gusts Friday morning knocked out power for thousands of people.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerously cold in what is predicted to be the coldest Christmas in South Carolina since 1983.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department is offering safety tips to help residents prepare for the weekend.

SPACE HEATERS:

CRFD advises fire heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything that could potentially burn. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces such as hardwood or tile.

Keep children away from space heaters.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when not attended to or if you’re planning to sleep. Plug space heaters directly into walls, do not use power strips or extension cords with space heaters.

Always read the manufacturer’s directions, and use the correct type of fuel.

FIREPLACES:

Make sure your fireplace has a screen, it can prevent sparks from flying into your home. Make sure the ashes are cooled before putting them in a container.

OTHER HEATING TIPS:

Do not use an oven to heat your home.

Inspect furnaces and keep chimneys cleaned.

Test smoke alarms regularly.

Keep portable generators outdoors and at least ten feet from your home.

EXTERNAL SAFETY DURING COLD WEATHER

Do not travel if roadways ice over.

Keep clear of fallen power lines and call 911.

If a tree or other object crashes into your home and causes extensive damage, get out and call 911.

Report power outages as quickly as possible.

Have an emergency kit that includes water, flashlights, and spare batteries.

Warming locations are opening across the Midlands. In Columbia, this includes the Inclement Weather Center and the Rapid Shelter program.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.