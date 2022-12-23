Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw.

According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County investigators say on December 22, 2022, deputies found evidence that the missing person was killed near the 3500 block of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw.

Deputies in Lancaster County then reached out to Kershaw County deputies to work together to find the suspect.

Deputies say the investigation lead to Edgerton and after interviewing him, they found that Edgerton shot and killed the victim and took the body to Lee County.

He took KCSO investigators to the burial site behind a church on St. James Road in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped to locate and recover the victim’s remains in the early morning on Dec. 23.

SLED was called to process the burial scene in Lee County.

Edgerton is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.

Coroner West has identified the victim as James Aron Dobbs,18, of Kershaw.

Investigators say they do not know the motive behind Edgerton killing Dobbs but that the two were acquaintances.

“This case would have never been solved without our great working relationships with Sheriff Barry Faile and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Danny Simon and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and our SC State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). We will never let county lines prevent us from serving justice to those who harm others.”

