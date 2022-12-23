Grinding of the Greens set for after Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Grinding of the Greens is ready for after Christmas.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful said the program assists residents in Lexington and Richland Counties in disposing of Christmas trees.

The program will run from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 21, 2023. Organizers said since 1991 Grinding of the Greens has diverted hundreds of thousands of trees from landfills by grinding the trees into mulch or reusing them for erosion control in wildlife habitats.

Drop-off locations are:

Lexington County:

Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM - 11 PM

Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church – 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM

City of Columbia:

Compost Facility – 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM - 5 PM

Richland County:

Caughman Rd Park – 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 1-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 6 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM.

Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM

Polo Road Park – 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM - 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM

Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center – 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Note: tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia 29210

South Carolina State Farmers Market - 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia 29172

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.