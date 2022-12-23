Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reported as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, 26,000 customers were without power due to high winds.

As of this writing at 5 p.m. Friday night, that number is just over 1,600.

Dominion spokesperson Matt Long said the crew has 200 employees and contract workers in the field for the “all hands on deck” weather.

“They will continue to do their job, no matter the situation until that last outage is restored,” he said.

Long said the main issue with the high winds is downed trees hitting electrical lines. He said if that happens, speak up.

“Make sure you report it to us as quickly as you can. Don’t assume that we know. The best way to do that is with the Dominion Energy app,” he said.

Long also said customers should be careful with alternative heating methods and follow manufacturer instructions when using heaters.

Long provided these recommendations to manage energy costs during cold weather:

· Manage your thermostat. Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or as low as comfortable during the day.

· Add an extra layer. Consider wearing comfortable, warm clothing and extra layers.

* Replace air filters regularly. Dirty air filters can increase energy usage, damage the heating system and compromise air quality.

· Adjust your blinds and curtains according to the time of day. To benefit from the sun’s natural warmth, keep curtains and blinds open during daylight hours. Close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

