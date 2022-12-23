SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

Bart Steven Sider
Bart Steven Sider(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas.

According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart Steven Sider. Deputies were able to obtain additional search warrants when bomb making materials were found.

22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials
22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

The search warrants resulted in the following:

  • 13 Assorted Firearms
  • 1-37mm Grenade Launcher
  • 2 Body Armor pcs with both soft and hard plates
  • 45 High Capacity Magazines
  • 600 Rounds of Ammunition
  • 22 False Government and Law Enforcement Badges and Credentials
  • Several Homemade Explosive Devices

The Sheriff’s Office said Sider was arrested and taken to the Greenville County where he is currently awaiting trial.

Homemade explosive
Homemade explosive(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

MORE NEWS: Winter storm, high winds cause storm damage in Upstate

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was deployed to the home of Naomi Halter Thursday.
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
I-20 East near exit 68 is blocked by flooding.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding on I-20 blocks all lanes Thursday morning
Montavis Barnes (Left) Earl Valentine (Right)
Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond
Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 23, 2022 Midday
Space Heater
Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives
Grinding of the Greens returns from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan .19, 2023.
Grinding of the Greens set for after Christmas
Dominion Energy
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives