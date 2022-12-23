SkyView
2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

By WOIO News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say.

WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police.

Kason was found Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s, hours after police announced the woman wanted for kidnapping the five-month-old and his twin was found and taken into custody, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday during an earlier press conference.

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after Kason and Kyair were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police say the mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside while she entered a Donatos Pizza store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

WOIO reports Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

