Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond

Montavis Barnes (Left) Earl Valentine (Right)
Montavis Barnes (Left) Earl Valentine (Right)(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are facing murder charges in Saluda county in connection to a body found near a pond.

Sheriff Josh Price announced Thursday the arrest of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus.

Cyrus was found near a pond on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta by a hunter on Nov. 19. An autopsy later revealed he’d been shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

Barnes is charged with Accessory to Murder after the fact. Valentine is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

