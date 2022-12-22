Two men arrested in murder connected to body found near pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are facing murder charges in Saluda county in connection to a body found near a pond.

Sheriff Josh Price announced Thursday the arrest of Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus.

Cyrus was found near a pond on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta by a hunter on Nov. 19. An autopsy later revealed he’d been shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

Barnes is charged with Accessory to Murder after the fact. Valentine is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

RELATED COVERAGE

Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.