SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord.

The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. One of the individuals was reported armed. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation, it is currently unknown if the individuals are still in the building.

In Oct. Halter’s house was burned, days after an investigative report about the conditions of her tenants in mobile homes. The incident report of the fire called it ‘suspicious.’ It claimed firefighters had found large amounts of unsecured cash in the home and that Halter suspected someone had set fire to her home deliberately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

