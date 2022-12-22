SkyView
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SWAT was deployed to the home of Naomi Halter Thursday.
SWAT was deployed to the home of Naomi Halter Thursday.(Photo used with permission by WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord.

The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. One of the individuals was reported armed. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation, it is currently unknown if the individuals are still in the building.

In Oct. Halter’s house was burned, days after an investigative report about the conditions of her tenants in mobile homes. The incident report of the fire called it ‘suspicious.’ It claimed firefighters had found large amounts of unsecured cash in the home and that Halter suspected someone had set fire to her home deliberately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers again tonight and Thursday AM, then Dangerous cold for Christmas Weekend
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

