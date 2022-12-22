COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display.

Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House.

Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia (clear)

If you plan to view the spectacle in person, you’ll want to get downtown early. Pendleton and College Streets will be closed to traffic between Assembly and Sumter Streets beginning at 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

