Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display.

Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House.

If you plan to view the spectacle in person, you’ll want to get downtown early. Pendleton and College Streets will be closed to traffic between Assembly and Sumter Streets beginning at 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Click here for more details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

