“My aunt was an angel” Law enforcement announces arrest of murder suspect in Clarendon County, family speaks out

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is behind bars tonight in connection with a woman’s murder out of Sumter County.

Jason Tyrell Ford is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed 72-year-old Mae Burgess before stealing her car. Ford is a suspect in a string of car-related break-ins in both Sumter and Clarendon Counties. According to officials from both counties, it’s been a joint effort to arrest him.

Officials tell WIS that while the arrest does not bring back Ms. Burgess, it brings them a sense of closure right ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“Anyone that could do that to my aunt is a cold-blooded killer,” said Anthony Mcelveen, Burgess’s nephew.

RELATED STORY: Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

Instead of making Christmas plans together, the family of 72-year-old Mae Burgess is now planning her funeral.

“She was a person that always looked to help others in her own way. She was strong-willed but very kind,” said Adrian Ridgill, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Mcelveen says, “My aunt was an angel. Soon as she walked in a room. You could just feel her presence.”

Her family describes her as their glue and their backbone, but on Dec. 14, the backbone of the Burgess family was taken.

Officials from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Burgess was shot and killed by 22-year-old Jason Tyrell Ford.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong. She didn’t deserve that,” said Mcelveen.

Sheriff Dennis says the investigation started with Ford trying to steal a man’s car at gunpoint. Ford then got into a silver Toyota Corolla and drove off. Surveillance footage captured the tag numbers for the Corolla, which was registered to Burgess out of Clarendon County. Sumter County deputies then contacted Clarendon County deputies who went to Burgess’ home where they found her body.

RELATED STORY: Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home

“It hurt. It hurt us to know that she was taken away from us in the manner that she was,” said Ridgill.

“Ms. Burgess would’ve been 73 the day before yesterday. It was determined that Ms. Burgess was shot twice,” said Sheriff Tim Baxley with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

WIS found that Ford was already awaiting trial on four separate charges out of Sumter County for larceny.

Sheriff Baxley says, “In this society and I’m just saying this as me Tim Baxley. In today’s society, there’s really nobody held in jail anymore and I don’t know if this could change things or not but I do know if this individual was in jail. Ms. Burgess would be alive today.”

Ford is also facing charges of burglary in the first degree, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Baxley says this investigation is ongoing but did reveal that this was a random shooting and not targeted. Investigators also revealed that ford was found in another stolen vehicle, and they are still looking for Burgess’s Silver Toyota Corolla.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.