Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

