Guilty plea entered in federal firearms case, Orangeburg man sentenced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Justice said an Orangeburg man was sentenced nine years in federal prison. Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 32, of Orangeburg entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigators said on Dec. 22, 2019, the Cayce Department of Public Safety was called to a shooting at a home. Officers found a woman in the residence’s front yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend Henderson had been arguing, which escalated into him vandalizing the property. She said that she told him she was calling the police when he pulled a gun from his car and shot at her before leaving.

Investigators recovered multiple .380 shell casings and obtained a warrant for Henderson’s arrest. A week later members of the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division located him in a car at a home in Orangeburg.

After a pursuit, he was arrested. A .380 caliber pistol was recovered from the road where investigators said Henderson threw it during the chase. SLED requested a ballistics analysis through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The analysis linked the gun to the shells.

Henderson has prior felony convictions. He also has prior state convictions for unlawful possession of a pistol, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, forgery, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, receiving stolen goods, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, resisting a public officer, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny, threatening the life of a public official, distribution of methamphetamine, assault, and battery 1st degree in connection to a shooting in Orangeburg.

Based on his prior convictions he is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. He is currently serving a six-year state sentence on unrelated charges. Following his nine-year sentence, Henderson will be required to submit to a three-year period of court-ordered supervision.

