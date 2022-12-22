SkyView
Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather

FILE PHOTO Gov. Henry McMaster
FILE PHOTO Gov. Henry McMaster(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend.

Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be moving into South Carolina starting Friday morning. Make sure you are prepared, check on your loved ones, and stay up to date by following @SCEMDand other official sources for best practices.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022