Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend.

Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be moving into South Carolina starting Friday morning. Make sure you are prepared, check on your loved ones, and stay up to date by following @SCEMDand other official sources for best practices.”

A significant cold front will be moving into South Carolina starting Friday morning. Make sure you are prepared, check on your loved ones, and stay up to date by following @SCEMD and other official sources for best practices. https://t.co/Klc3UsiAyG — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 22, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.