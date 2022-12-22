FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gusty winds and dangerously cold now through Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds are picking up throughout the Midlands and temperatures are dropping fast as the arctic cold front pushes into the Midlands. Winds will gust up to 45 mph today and tonight feels like temperatures could drop below 0!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT Weather Days are up Friday through Monday morning for freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Temperatures are dropping fast today and will hover in the lower 30s this afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph which could lead to isolated power outages.

Temps plummet to the lower teens Saturday morning with winds still gusting up to 20-25mph making it feel much colder.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 7pm Friday until 11am Saturday as it could feel like below 0.

Highs are in the low 30s Saturday with plenty of sunshine while highs on Christmas will be near 39.

Despite all of the sunshine, conditions will remain very cold with morning lows in the teens for Monday.

Temperatures gradually warm up next week.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today is the first of 4 straight FIRST ALERT Weather Day in the Midlands as a major arctic outbreak overtakes the region.

Temperatures have already fallen into the 30s and will hover in the lower 30s for the rest of the afternoon even with bright sunny skies.

To go along with the cold temperatures our winds have be whipping out the west up to 45 mph leading to some power outages in the Midlands.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for tonight into Saturday morning as this is the time frame for the worst of the cold and wind as feels like temperatures will fall into the single digits and could even dip below 0 by Saturday morning. Frost bite is a major concern so be sure to wear your layers and cover your skin! Be sure to bring in your pets and check on your family, friends, and neighbors.

A First Alert Weather Day continues on Saturday as it will still be cold and breezy with wind chills stuck in the teens and lower 20s all day.

Saturday night as Santa delivers the present it will be bitterly cold with lows in the teens.

A third First Alert Weather Day is issued for Christmas as the cold will be sticking around with highs only in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies but the good news is the winds should be dying down making it feel a little bit better in the sunshine.

The fourth First Alert Weather Day is for Monday morning as lows will once again dip down into the teens throughout the Midlands. Monday afternoon highs should climb back into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures then gradually begin to warm up next week with highs getting back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows creeping up into the 30s.

We could even warm back into the 60s for next weekend just in time for New Years but the warmer temperatures does come with the chance for some scattered showers which could dampen your New Years plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Friday: Very windy and cold. Temperatures hovering in the 30s with wind gusty over 30 mph. Feels like the teens and 20s most of the day.

Tonight: Dangerously cold and breezy. Lows near 13 but wind chills could fall below 0.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, very cold & breezy. Highs in the lower 30s but feels like temperatures will be stuck near 20.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs into the upper 30s. Wind chills will still level out in the upper 20s to lower 30 with a good deal of sun.

FIRST ALERT Monday: Morning lows are in the upper teens then highs back into the 40s by the afternoon with some additional clouds.

Tuesday: Morning lows are in the mid 20s and highs reach the upper 40s as clouds decrease.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50.

