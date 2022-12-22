FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold is on the way into Christmas Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After we get through some cold morning rain, we look onward to the bone chilling air that’s on the way for the region.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We have a cold morning rain, turning mostly cloudy and drier, with the upper 40s by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT Weather Days for Friday through Monday morning for cold temps and dangerous wind chills.

Winds could gust up to 40 to 45mph Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning winds chills have the potential to drop below zero for much of our viewing area.

Highs are in the low 30s Saturday with plenty of sunshine, with highs on Christmas closer to 40.

Despite all of the sunshine, conditions will remain very cold with morning lows in the teens through Monday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! After cold scattered showers to start our Thursday, we are on to mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon with highs to the upper 40s. A brief surge of warm air is coming from the south, but won’t really do much for us, as opposed to down into the Lowcountry.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Friday. A very strong cold front arrives Friday and will bring with it some impressive chills.

Winds will be very high, with gusts up to 40-45mph during the afternoon and evening. Temps start off in the 40s in the morning, falling into the day as opposed to rising like highs normally would during the day. You really need to be dressing appropriately warm and bundled up!

With such strong winds and cold temperatures Saturday morning dipping down to 14, it will feel like -5 to the upper single digits! Frostbite is a possibility, so make sure you dress in layers and cover your skin. Avoid prolonged exposure to the cold air and wind if at all possible. Please help protect others and your pets!

Highs Saturday only get into the low 30s and because of that, we have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day after the dangerous morning cold. We have sunny skies throughout the day and the winds will die down by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT Weather day for Sunday as well as lows are in the upper teens and highs reach the upper 30s for your Christmas afternoon.

We have another FIRST ALERT Weather Day in place for Monday morning’s lows in the teens. Sunshine will help to get us back into some afternoon 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Another round of scattered showers this morning, with cloudy skies. Highs should top out just shy of 50 degrees.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Cloudier in the morning, with sunshine breaking out. Temps fall into the day with dangerous wind chills (below 0) into Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, very cold & breezy. Highs in the low-30s with sunshine after a dangerously cold morning.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs into the upper 30s. Wind chills will still level out in the 20s with a good deal of sun.

FIRST ALERT Monday: Morning lows are in the upper teens. Mainly sunny skies with highs back into the 40s.

Tuesday: Morning lows are in the mid-20s and highs reach the upper 40s as clouds increase.

