FIRST ALERT: Flooding on I-20 blocks all lanes Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early morning rain and flooding blocked all lanes on I-20 Thursday.

The SCDOT said the area near Exit 68 in northern Columbia saw all eastbound lanes blocked. Flooding began at around 8:03 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. all lanes were blocked.

Update: Flooding; I-20 EB: 1 mi W of Exit68, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 8:03AM. https://t.co/wZSx6OSmZa | 9:24A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) December 22, 2022

