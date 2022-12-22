Crews respond to house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Woodrow St. had COLA Fire crews at the scene Thursday afternoon.

The department said its third shift crews responded to the 1200 block of Woodrow St at around noon. On arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the home.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

