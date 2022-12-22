Columbia Urban League feeds hundreds in annual Christmas Giving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League is continuing a holiday tradition of helping the Midlands. Hearty helpings of collard greens, string beans, whole chickens, tuna, grits, tomato soup, and fresh fruit are part of the many items distributed to fight hunger during the season.

Organizers said CULSC has prepared Christmas food baskets and meals to help feed families in need since 1967. For 2022 it is preparing 300 nutritional food baskets and 150 prepared meals for underserved elderly families alongside 250 snack backpacks for disadvantaged youth.

CULSC President and CEO James T. McLawhorn said, “This is a very challenging year for many seniors who have historically suffered from food insecurities, compounded by the escalating inflation that has increased the cost of basic food items beyond the reach of many seniors.”

McLawhorn continued, “Additionally, many seniors living alone feel isolated when countless others are gathering with family and friends.”

Food baskets and youth snacks were distributed from W.A. Perry Middle School at 2600 Barhamville Rd on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prepared meals are being delivered to elderly families residing primarily in public housing on Thursday, Dec. 22.

CULSC said the annual event was named Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Project in 2012. The late McKnight was a former employee, civil rights activist, and advocate for low-income seniors.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.