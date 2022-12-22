SkyView
City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.

The city said a warming center is opening to the public at the Department of Public Safety in the lobby. It is located at 1320 Middleton St. The center will open Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

