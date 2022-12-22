City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.

The city said a warming center is opening to the public at the Department of Public Safety in the lobby. It is located at 1320 Middleton St. The center will open Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

