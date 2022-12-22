SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making

He started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a decoration left behind by his father. (Source: WJAR, EUGENIO MILANO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – An 80-year-old man in Rhode Island has created an elaborate nativity scene nearly 50 years in the making.

Eugenio “Geno” Milano’s home features a larger-than-life handmade nativity scene that you have to see to believe.

“I’m happy making people happy because I got a lot of people coming around and they enjoyed it,” Milano said.

Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a tradition left behind by his father.

“Growing up, we never had a Christmas tree in our house. We always had this nativity scene,” Milano’s daughter Cinzia Pereira said.

Initially, the nativity scene was contained in a room on the third floor of his house.

Now, it has moved to the entire first floor and outside, where he used his hands to build a customized Christmas creation consisting of more than 400 figures.

“Every year it’s different – he changes it up,” Pereira explained.

Milano starts in October putting decorations in their place – no detail too small, right down to the green grass.

“It’s just something he is so proud of and proud to keep that tradition going,” Pereira said.

Milano said knowing his dad would be impressed with the display is the best gift he could receive this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County
A 17-year-old was arrested after Union County deputies found multiple edibles and a gun in his...
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles, gun in bedroom
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers again tonight and Thursday AM, then Dangerous cold for Christmas Weekend
Lee Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous winds and wind chills coming this Christmas weekend
Volunteers this year included members of the USC Gamecocks Women's Basketball team.
Columbia Urban League feeds hundreds in annual Christmas Giving
South Carolina Emergency Management Division staff is monitoring the weekend weather.
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls