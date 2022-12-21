SkyView
Soda City Live: Jewish Community Center inaugural community menorah lighting

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s day four of Hanukkah, and tonight a local Jewish Community Center in Columbia.

The Kahn Jewish Community Center is located in Northeast Columbia and has always hosted nightly menorah lightings outside of the facility, but this year the entire community is hosting a Hannukah event together.

The menorah lighting and Hannukah celebration will take place on Wednesday, Dec 21, at 5:30 p.m. It is $10 to enter the event.

There will be food, games, and more. Click here for more on the Jewish Community Center.

