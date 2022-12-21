Soda City Live: Christmas workouts with James Patrick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is just days away, but so are the big feasts!

Fitness Guru James Patrick shares some important and fun tips with Billie Jean Shaw for group workouts with your family.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.