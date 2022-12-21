SkyView
Soda City Live: Christmas workouts with James Patrick

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is just days away, but so are the big feasts!

Fitness Guru James Patrick shares some important and fun tips with Billie Jean Shaw for group workouts with your family.

