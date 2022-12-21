Soda City Live: Capital City Cloggers Twelve Days of Christmas performance and more

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Capital City Cloggers is a local dance company here in the Midlands and offers classes for 2 years of age to seniors.

They host adult classes on Wednesdays but if you’re looking to enroll your child in the program you can visit their website and reach out to the Co-Director, Morgan Murphy.

Capital City Cloggers are located at 1613 Broad River Road in Columbia. For more info, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.