SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Capital City Cloggers Twelve Days of Christmas performance and more

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Capital City Cloggers is a local dance company here in the Midlands and offers classes for 2 years of age to seniors.

They host adult classes on Wednesdays but if you’re looking to enroll your child in the program you can visit their website and reach out to the Co-Director, Morgan Murphy.

Capital City Cloggers are located at 1613 Broad River Road in Columbia. For more info, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was arrested after Union County deputies found multiple edibles and a gun in his...
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles, gun in bedroom
FILE PHOTO
RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold rain tonight, more showers Wed & Thursday, dangerously cold for Christmas weekend
CPD said they are looking to speak with this man about the shooting. He is not considered a...
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95

Latest News

Soda City Live: Menorah Lighting
Soda City Live: Jewish Community Center inaugural community menorah lighting
Soda City Live: Let it snow by Terence Young
Soda City Live: Terence Young and Friends present Christmas Eve Jazz
Soda City Live: Christmas community event for less fortunate
Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need
Soda City Live: Christmas cocktails
Soda City Live: Season-themed cocktails for your holiday party