Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast.

To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional grits mixed with butter and heavy whipping cream, topped with sausage and crumbled bacon.

To purchase Courtney’s sauces and seasoning and to learn more about her catering services visit www.auntiecs.com. You can also follow her on Instagram @auntiecourtney_cmg.

