Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night in Lexington.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Walker and the victim were both employees and knew each other through mutual connections at work. Koon said, “There had been some conversations back and forth between the two of them last night.”

Koon said Walker shot the victim multiple times in the parking lot after an argument and then left. Koon said the victim was able to leave in a car after being shot. The victim was found by deputies and EMS a short distance away after the driver called 911.

Koon said he was taken to an area hospital, “He immediately went into surgery and, beyond that, we have no word on his condition.”

Walker was located at his home Wednesday morning and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

