VIDEO: Shed containing fuels and chemicals burns in Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple departments responded to a burning shed in Irmo Wednesday. Irmo Fire and units from Lexington County Fire and Columbia-Richland Fire were in the 200 block of East Selwood in Irmo.

Investigators said the shed contained fuel, chemicals, and paints, which made it difficult to suppress.

