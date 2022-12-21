SkyView
VIDEO: Shed containing fuels and chemicals burns in Irmo

Multiple departments responded to a shed fire in Irmo Wednesday.
Multiple departments responded to a shed fire in Irmo Wednesday.(Irmo Fire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple departments responded to a burning shed in Irmo Wednesday. Irmo Fire and units from Lexington County Fire and Columbia-Richland Fire were in the 200 block of East Selwood in Irmo.

Investigators said the shed contained fuel, chemicals, and paints, which made it difficult to suppress.

