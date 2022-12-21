School district and neighbors react to accidental shooting of 9-year-old boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have ruled the death of a 9-year-old boy shot outside of his home as an accident. 9-year-old Christopher Scott III was killed last night on Weston Road.

Investigators revealed that the 9-year-old’s death was the result of two children playing with a gun.

“It’s very sad, it’s very sad,” said one neighbor.

Tragic is how most neighbors describe the shooting that claimed the life of Christopher Scott III.

Hattie Sims, another neighbor said, “I know how hard it can be to lose a loved one and especially a child.”

A report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department describes the moments leading up to Christopher’s death. It states another child took the gun from Christopher’s home. The two then went inside a car parked outside of the house. That’s when the gun was fired, hitting the 9-year-old. The report says the other child then got out of the car and ran inside to get the child’s mother, who immediately called 911 and attempted to rush the boy to the hospital. While en route she was stopped by deputies who took them both to the E.R. where Christopher was pronounced dead.

“A young life taken or lost right before the holidays, anytime would be tragic but certainly during the holidays and two lives if you will be impacted,” said Dr. Craig Witherspoon, Richland One Superintendent.

WIS learned that Christopher was a fourth grader at Hopkins Elementary School.

Dr. Witherspoon says, “Everyone is heartbroken. Certainly, from the school community, the staff, and the principal. We’ve had our crisis team out at the school this morning working with those classes.”

“The consequence is just deadly. It is a tragedy, that’s completely avoidable,” said Angela Vandelay.

Angela Vandelay is a volunteer with the Be Smart program. It’s an initiative that’s focused on raising awareness of the dangers of leaving firearms unsecured.

Vandelay says, “So many families are destroyed. Their families are destroyed, and so many children just like them can find Christmas gifts, they can find guns that are not properly secured.”

Vandelay says this year there were at least 275 unintentional shootings at the hands of kids nationwide. In South Carolina, there have been nine, and four of them were fatal.

Vandelay says properly securing weapons means locking them up unloaded and storing any ammunition separately. RCSD says no charges will be filed at this time.

