BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol decided to give back to seven families who have been impacted by highway collisions.

The gesture was a part of the SC Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative.

“These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a loved one in a motor vehicle collision or they have been left standing by their loved one’s side as they recover from a severe injury caused by a collision,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, families from all around the state traveled to Blythewood to be showered with holiday joy.

Each deserving family was picked by the Highway Patrol’s Victim Services Unit (VSU) to have the opportunity to be able to receive gifts.

SC Highway Patrol gives back to families impacted by highway collisions (South Carolina Highway Patrol)

We are so thankful that we have been able to shower them with love and kindness and hopefully give them a bright spot in what’s been a really challenging year,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol.

SCHP Victim Services Unit manager, Crystal Salley shared how she was appreciative of the donations that made it possible for the highway patrol to be able to give back to the families.

The initiative was made possible by donations to the South Carolina Troopers Association which totaled around $6,300, and Innersole which is a local non-profit co-founded by University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and Schroeder’s Towing.

Innersole donated 24 pairs of sneakers and Schroeder’s Towing donated a car that went to one of the families.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.