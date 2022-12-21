Red Kettle Campaign raises over $200,000 in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands said its Christmas Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $200,000 in 2023.

The organization said it hopes to reach its challenge goal of $300,000 through Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. As of Tuesday, Dec. 20 the campaign has raised $222,256.35.

Major Mark Craddock, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of the Midlands said, “The Christmas Red Kettle Campaign helps provide resources for The Salvation Army to invest in Midland families throughout 2023.”

Craddock said, “All funds collected in the Midlands will be invested in the Midlands.”

