Orangeburg provides update on carjacking task force

An Orangeburg County carjacking was caught on video Wednesday, May 13, 2022.
An Orangeburg County carjacking was caught on video Wednesday, May 13, 2022.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said it is providing an update Wednesday morning on a carjacking task force.

The department is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety Headquarters. The update will provide new details on the Pursuit, Arrest, Convict (PAC) special crime task force. PAC was created in response to carjackings in the Orangeburg area.

PAC includes agents from SLED, ODPS, and other agencies.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

