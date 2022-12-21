SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officials: 41 dogs rescued from home living in ‘horrible conditions’

Lakewood police say they rescued dozens of dogs from a home this week,. (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor, Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio said about 41 dogs, mostly beagles, were recovered from a home Monday after they were found living in “horrible conditions.”

Officials conducted a search warrant on the house after a concerned resident called authorities about the conditions.

Police said the residence was littered with feces and that a man in his 60s lived in the home. The City of Lakewood reportedly declared the home uninhabitable and condemned it.

WOIO reports the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter to get checked.

According to authorities, the case is pending possible charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
FILE PHOTO
RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Teen makes miraculous recovery after accident
Teen makes miraculous recovery after accident
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin