National Signing Day: Gamecocks and Tigers add new talent

Football
Football
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday is National Signing Day and the USC Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers are bringing aboard new talent.

USC welcomed 19 new members to its football team.

Clemson said it welcomed 28 players Wednesday. The team said 26 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Tigers.

