National Signing Day: Gamecocks and Tigers add new talent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday is National Signing Day and the USC Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers are bringing aboard new talent.
USC welcomed 19 new members to its football team.
Welcome home, @KashDez! pic.twitter.com/15L4Gh5f3D— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 21, 2022
Spurs up🤙🏻… #committed @WrightJody @CoachSBeamer pic.twitter.com/e939xtUoCv— Reid Mikeska (@reidmikeska) December 20, 2022
Clemson said it welcomed 28 players Wednesday. The team said 26 high school players signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Tigers.
From Atlanta to Clemson.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 21, 2022
Welcome home, @Nationwide_AV‼️#We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/pyAYesF4xb
