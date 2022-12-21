SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold rain tonight, more showers Wed & Thursday, dangerously cold for Christmas weekend
A 17-year-old was arrested after Union County deputies found multiple edibles and a gun in his...
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles, gun in bedroom

Latest News

This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday