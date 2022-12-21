Joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County provides update Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County is receiving an update Wednesday.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office are holding a joint press conference at 2 p.m. It is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The departments said the conference will provide additional details on a murder and attempted murder investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.