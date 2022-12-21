FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous wind chills are slated into Christmas Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bitterly cold blast of air will be making its was to South Carolina by Friday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect some spotty showers today with cloudier skies. Highs will be in the mid-40s again.

Highs will struggle to near 50 tomorrow with likely scattered showers for the morning.

FIRST ALERT Weather Days for Friday through Sunday’s cold temps and dangerous wind chills.

Wind chills should fall to the single digits Friday night into Saturday morning. Please be mindful!

The positive here will be a great deal of sunshine for the holiday weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Hello and good morning! We’re pushing on into our Wednesday where mainly cloudy skies will also come along with a few spotty showers and highs in the mid-40s.

WIS (WIS)

For tomorrow we have temps near 40 in the morning. Highs will increase to near 50 with scattered rain showers around, more so earlier in the day.

WIS (WIS)

Friday we have a major cold front pushing into the region. This lowers the temps from the 50s to the mid-30s by the afternoon. It will feel like the low 20s to upper teens with the wind chills. A FIRST ALERT Weather Day is in effect for afternoon cold temps and gusty winds, with brutally cold wind chills on the way.

WIS (WIS)

Winds have the potential to gust around 40mph, until they calm down further into the weekend. Temps tumble to 16 by Saturday morning. With the wind and cold temps our wind chills could be near 0-10 degrees! FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday. Highs are only getting into the mid 30s by the afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

We are keeping the FIRST ALERT Weather Day up for Christmas Day as well. Temps are still very cold as high pressure builds. Winds will be calmer, but morning lows will again fall short of 20 degrees.

Monday morning could again be in the 10s, but mainly sunny skies will return us to some afternoon 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible. High temps in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Another round of scattered showers, mainly in the morning, with cloudy skies. Highs struggle to get near 50.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Cloudier in the morning, with sunshine breaking out. Temps fall into the day with dangerous night winds chills in the 10s or just below.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, very cold & breezy. Highs in the mid-30s with potential wind chills in the 20s. Morning lows are near 17.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs to the upper 30s. Wind chills will still level out in the 20s with a good deal of sun.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the 40s again, after likely morning lows in the upper 10s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.