SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dabo Swinney: Clemson football program built on God’s NIL

Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
Dabo Swinney speaks on National Signing Day about recruitment
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has had a lot to say about NIL over the years - and his press conference on National Signing Day was no different.

“We built this program on NIL. We really did,” Swinney said. “It’s probably different than what you’re thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image, and likeness.”

He was responding to a question from FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole about how NIL has factored into recruiting since it began in South Carolina in July 2021.

“It really hasn’t been much of an issue for us,” Swinney said. “Our focus has always been inside out here.”

Earlier this year Swinney said he was wrongly tied to a narrative that he is against NIL.

“When NIL came there was nobody more equipped than us as a program, you know, with what we’ve been doing for 14 years now,” Swinney said on Wednesday. “God just continues to bless us here at Clemson.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was arrested after Union County deputies found multiple edibles and a gun in his...
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles, gun in bedroom
FILE PHOTO
RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold rain tonight, more showers Wed & Thursday, dangerously cold for Christmas weekend
CPD said they are looking to speak with this man about the shooting. He is not considered a...
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots between Coastal Carolina center Miriam Recarte,...
No. 1 South Carolina, Boston power past Coastal 102-39
Football
National Signing Day: Gamecocks and Tigers add new talent
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson fans ready for top-ranked showdown with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022