Columbia looks to put up fencing around CPD after 2020 riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is taking steps to beef up security around its law enforcement infrastructure.

The city is accepting bids for contractors to put up fencing at the Columbia Police Department headquarters, municipal court, and the city’s emergency operations center.

The bidding opened in October and is scheduled to close on the morning of Dec. 28.

Discussions about the project began after protestors and rioters marched to the front step of CPD’s headquarters after the murder of George Floyd. Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the department evaluated its infrastructure.

“We recognized that some of our critical infrastructure looks nice but just where we’re located it posed some security risks for us, not just during the periods of unrest, but every day. This is a headquarters and the EOC, in particular, are just incredibly open and accessible, the fencing gives us the ability to designate ingress and egress and restrict certain areas that are critical parts of the facilities,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook stressed the department will remain available to the public.

“If you got business with the police department, legitimate business with the police department we’re here 24 hours a day every day,” he said.

Once the bidding closes, the top bid will be presented to the Columbia City Council for approval.

At-Large City Councilman Howard Duvall expressed support for the project.

“If you look at the police department headquarters, it’s a larger piece of property and more easily defended if we had unrest like we had several years ago. On Main Street [the emergency operations center] would be a harder place to defend without some reinforcement,” he said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department also installed a fence around its headquarters in July 2022. Sheriff Leon Lott sent a statement reading:

Following the riots in 2020, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department recognized we needed protective fencing around our headquarters building on Two Notch Road. The Sheriff’s Department requested funding from County Council that year and it was approved. The fencing was installed in July 2022.

The fencing serves to protect the building and our employees while being decorative and welcoming to our citizens and visitors.

The front gates have never been closed since the fence’s installation.

