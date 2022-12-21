SkyView
Columbia announces ‘Capital City Fireworks’ show for New Year’s Eve

Columbia announced plans for fire works celebrations Wednesday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Columbia announced plans for the annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’ display to ring in 2023. On Saturday, Dec. 31 multiple roads will close near the State House ahead of the fireworks display.

Visitors are being encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary parking in the downtown parking facilities. Organizers said the best viewing area for the fireworks display will be on the north side of the State House along Gervais St. and Main St.

South Main St. between Pendleton and College St. will shut down at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The road will not reopen to traffic until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Pendelton St. and College St. will both be closed to traffic between Assembly and Sumter starting at 11:30 p.m. Roads will not be open to traffic until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Organizers said Gervais St. on the north side of the State House between Assembly and Sumter St. will close to traffic at 11 p.m. It will reopen once the viewing area is cleared after the fireworks.

The city said it is offering complimentary parking for the New Year’s holiday. Parking gates will raise at all gated city parking facilities on Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 2 a.m.

