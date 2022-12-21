SkyView
Clemson fans ready for top-ranked showdown with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts during an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans are ready for the Orange Bowl. It’s the first chance for Tiger Town to see Cade Klubnik as the starting quarterback.

“I think everyone’s really excited for Clemson right now,” Logan Markes, a Clemson fan, said. “There’s nothing not to be excited about here right now.”

Talented freshmen Cade Klubnik takes over as starting quarterback.

“It’s obvious he’s got flashes of amazing potential,” Markes said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in high school for a reason.”

“After he showed and had that great game in the ACC Championship, I feel like he has amazing potential,” Mays said. “He’s also a freshmen. He’s just going up from here. I think he’s going to be one of the best quarterbacks we’ve had.”

With Cade stepping in as QB1, DJ Uiagalelei transfers away. The fans still showing their love.

“I think what I learned a lot throughout the year is how much the guys in the locker room really respected him and how much of a leader he was for us,” Markes said. “For that, I respect him and I know wherever he’s going to go next, he’ll bring that with him.”

While the Tigers aren’t competing for a National Championship, fans have high hopes for next year.

“Tidy up a couple of things next year and I think we’ve got a really good shot,” Markes said. “We’ve got the team to do it. I’m really confident we can make it next year.”

NICO: “I feel like if Cade can continue to do what he did in the Championship and just like start getting better, get more confidence, get more playing time,” Mays said. “I feel like this team’s going to have great contentions for the playoffs.”

Clemson is 4-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl.

