Carjacking charges made against murder suspects

Dwayne Smalls (left), Nasir Washington (middle) and Jaquail Mack (right) are all being charged...
Dwayne Smalls (left), Nasir Washington (middle) and Jaquail Mack (right) are all being charged with carjacking by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road.

The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of Orangeburg are all being charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking.

“These individuals have been on a violent, multijurisdictional crime spree,” the sheriff said. “These are serious charges against them, and may not be the last of the charges they’ll face.”

Officials say the charges are in connection with an October 22 carjacking where a car owner in the Walmart parking lot was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint.

The men were previously charged with the shooting of an Estate Court man on November 28, 2022.

Mack is further charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Washington faces charges of breach of peace for his involvement in connection with a December 1, 2022 shootout at the Chestnut Street Bojangles.

Washington’s possession of a stolen vehicle charge is in connection to him operating a vehicle during the shootout which was stolen out of Berkeley County.

Ravenell said the investigation into the three men is currently ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

