Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is upon us and one local organization is hoping to spread some holiday cheer in our community.

“Your Hand in Mine” is a fairly new organization that will be working hard on Christmas day for their second annual “A Gift on Christmas” giveaway, helping those who may not have a family or even a home this Christmas.

Volunteers are needed on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Finley Park at 10 a.m., and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need(Your Hand in Mine organization)

Monetary donations will also be accepted. See the QR code below to see how to donate.

Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need(Your Hand in Mine organization)

Ways to get in contact with the organization:

Email: yourhandinmine.foundation@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourhandinmine.foundation?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram: instagram.com/yourhandinmine.foundation

