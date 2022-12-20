COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scholarship and service that’s what the Beta Chi Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma has been up to this year.

The fraternity locally known as the Columbia Sigmas stopped by the Soda City studio to talk about some of the initiatives they’ve worked on this year and will be sharing how they plan to end the year and maybe even a sneak peek of next year.

This Thursday, Dec. 22, the Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma will be hosting a Holiday Turkey Drive at their fraternity house from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as a part of their Operation Feeding Families initiative.

That address is 3611 Phillips St. Columbia.

Soda City Live: Columbia Sigmas hosts holiday turkey giveaway (clear)

