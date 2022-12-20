Richland Two students collect over 52,000 meals in charitable fundraisers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in Richland School District Two are providing for the community during the holidays through giving. District administrators said students at all five of the district’s high schools and in collaboration with the elementary and middle schools participated in service projects.

This year, organizers said the schools collected 13,060 non-perishable food items, 52,567 meals, $20,029.02 in monetary donations, 2,301 toiletries, 1,304 pairs of socks, 1,262 children’s books, 412 children’s toys, 400 homeless outreach bags, 100 blankets, 75 dog toys, 71 pints of blood, 65 washcloths, and 57 scarves.

Organizers said the schools adopted 68 families and collected 1190 items for Pawmetto Lifeline, and 680 items for Homeless No More. The projects also collected 283 gifts for children at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital and 180 tote bags for SC Youth Advocate.

Organizations across the Midlands are benefiting from the student’s activities. In addition to the previously mentioned organizations, The American Red Cross, Sistercare, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Richland County School Resource Officers, Operation Christmas Spirit, and WIS-TV Families Helping Families program were all impacted. Employees at the District Office also contributed by filling holiday wish lists for 15 district families.

Each school has a unique name for its fundraisers.

Holiday Wishes at Blythewood High

HOPE (Helping Other People Everywhere) 365 at Richland Northeast High

Winter Wishes at Ridge View High

Winter Days at Spring Valley High

W.O.W. Wishes of Westwood at Westwood High

The district said many of these programs have expanded into year-long drives that involve community service.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.